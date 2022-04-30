Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the March 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of KLYCY opened at $8.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.26. Kunlun Energy has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kunlun Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Kunlun Energy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Sales; Sales of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG); Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Processing and Terminal; and Exploration and Production.

