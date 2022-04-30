Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kura Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is involved in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of tumors and blood cancers. Its product pipeline includes small molecule drug candidates which are in different clinical trial consists of Tipifarnib-HRAS, Tipifarnib-PTCL, ERK inhibitor program and Menin MLL inhibitor program. Kura Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in La Jolla, California. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kura Oncology has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of Kura Oncology stock opened at $14.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $955.85 million, a PE ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.39. Kura Oncology has a 1-year low of $11.49 and a 1-year high of $27.66.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.05. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kura Oncology will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KURA. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the 4th quarter worth about $35,700,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Kura Oncology by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,000,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,194,000 after buying an additional 1,475,350 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its position in Kura Oncology by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,513,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,193,000 after buying an additional 1,198,339 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Kura Oncology by 222.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,680,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,018,000 after buying an additional 1,158,356 shares during the period. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,572,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,217 shares during the period.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

