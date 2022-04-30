Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF) Short Interest Up 70.3% in April

Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, an increase of 70.3% from the March 31st total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of KCCFF stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.64. Kutcho Copper has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $0.93.
About Kutcho Copper (Get Rating)
