Kyle Adrian Hill Buys 400 Shares of The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC) Stock

The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC – Get Rating) Senior Officer Kyle Adrian Hill acquired 400 shares of North West stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$35.99 per share, with a total value of C$14,396.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,275 shares in the company, valued at C$45,887.25.

Shares of North West stock traded down C$0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$35.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,781. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$37.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$35.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.41. The North West Company Inc. has a 1-year low of C$32.90 and a 1-year high of C$40.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. North West’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.43%.

NWC has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC raised their price objective on North West from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. TD Securities raised their price objective on North West from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 25 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

