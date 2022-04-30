L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LBGUF) Short Interest Up 63.4% in April

L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LBGUF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,200 shares, an increase of 63.4% from the March 31st total of 55,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 228.0 days.

Separately, DNB Markets raised shares of L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

LBGUF remained flat at $$53.00 on Friday. L E Lundbergföretagen AB has a 52-week low of $42.15 and a 52-week high of $53.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.00 and a 200-day moving average of $53.00.

L E LundbergfÃ¶retagen AB (publ) manufactures and sells paperboard, paper, and sawn wood products in Sweden and internationally. It operates through Lundberg's Real Estate Operations, Lundberg's Asset Management, Hufvudstaden, and Holmen segments. The company is also involved in the forest and power operations; and equity management, including securities trading.

