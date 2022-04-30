L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies updated its FY22 guidance to $13.35-13.65 EPS.

LHX traded down $6.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $232.26. 1,613,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,891. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $250.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.76. L3Harris Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $200.71 and a fifty-two week high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.17%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LHX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.73.

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 172.0% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

