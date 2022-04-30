L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.35-13.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.3-17.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.56 billion.

L3Harris Technologies stock traded down $6.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $232.26. 1,613,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 917,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.40. L3Harris Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $200.71 and a fifty-two week high of $279.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $250.50 and its 200-day moving average is $230.60.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 48.17%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $248.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $252.73.

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 358,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,501,000 after buying an additional 7,478 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 384.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 9,983 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

