Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 15.78%.

LADR traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.39. 729,332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,178. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 2.08. Ladder Capital has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $12.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 103.29 and a quick ratio of 103.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is 133.34%.

In related news, President Pamela Mccormack sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total value of $496,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 713,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,858,055.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Brian Harris sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $376,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,058,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,273,364.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 113,139 shares of company stock valued at $1,377,805. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LADR. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ladder Capital by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,859,000 after buying an additional 96,414 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Ladder Capital by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 9,484 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Ladder Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Ladder Capital by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 9,273 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 6.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 491,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after purchasing an additional 30,032 shares during the period. 56.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LADR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ladder Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ladder Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

