Lake Resources NL (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) Short Interest Update

Lake Resources NL (OTCMKTS:LLKKF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 936,100 shares, an increase of 197.6% from the March 31st total of 314,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,525,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of LLKKF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.38. 534,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206,915. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.85. Lake Resources has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $1.97.

Get Lake Resources alerts:

Separately, Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of Lake Resources from $1.50 to $2.75 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Lake Resources NL explores for and develops lithium brine projects in Argentina. Its flagship project is its 100% owned the Kachi lithium brine project that consists of 39 mining leases covering an area of approximately 74,000 hectares located in Catamarca province, Argentina. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lake Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lake Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.