Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of 0.145 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th.

Lakeland Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 6.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Lakeland Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 28.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Lakeland Bancorp to earn $1.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.1%.

LBAI opened at $15.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $973.64 million, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.86. Lakeland Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.97 and a twelve month high of $20.69.

Lakeland Bancorp ( NASDAQ:LBAI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.16). Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 33.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,552,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,456,000 after purchasing an additional 436,514 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 18,458 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 19,690 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. 63.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

