Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $83.54 Million

Equities analysts expect Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) to post sales of $83.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $84.80 million and the lowest is $82.60 million. Lakeland Bancorp reported sales of $65.01 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full-year sales of $338.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $334.50 million to $343.58 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $362.17 million, with estimates ranging from $355.80 million to $368.65 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lakeland Bancorp.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.16). Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 11.86%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS.

LBAI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lakeland Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of LBAI opened at $15.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $973.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.87 and a 200-day moving average of $18.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Lakeland Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.97 and a 52 week high of $20.69.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,552,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,456,000 after purchasing an additional 436,514 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 3,099,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,638,000 after acquiring an additional 890,000 shares in the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $1,424,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 877,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,657,000 after acquiring an additional 6,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 533,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,136,000 after acquiring an additional 64,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

