Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 33.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS.

LBAI traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.03. The company had a trading volume of 260,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,856. The company has a market capitalization of $973.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.10. Lakeland Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.97 and a 52 week high of $20.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.93%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LBAI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,552,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,456,000 after buying an additional 436,514 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 877,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,657,000 after buying an additional 6,769 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 6.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 362,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,399,000 after buying an additional 23,079 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 352,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,691,000 after buying an additional 7,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 221,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 106,445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

