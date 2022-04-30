Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:LAAA) Short Interest Update

Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:LAAA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 41.7% from the March 31st total of 3,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Lakeshore Acquisition I during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,615,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeshore Acquisition I in the third quarter worth approximately $1,228,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeshore Acquisition I in the third quarter worth approximately $2,637,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeshore Acquisition I in the third quarter worth approximately $901,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeshore Acquisition I in the third quarter worth approximately $783,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LAAA stock remained flat at $$9.91 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,509. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.88. Lakeshore Acquisition I has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95.

Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Shanghai, China.

