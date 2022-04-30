Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 755 at Credit Suisse Group

Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 815 ($10.39) to GBX 755 ($9.62) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

LCSHF has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lancashire from GBX 675 ($8.60) to GBX 670 ($8.54) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Lancashire from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Lancashire from GBX 781 ($9.95) to GBX 731 ($9.32) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lancashire from GBX 514 ($6.55) to GBX 434 ($5.53) in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $547.77.

OTCMKTS:LCSHF opened at $5.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.48. Lancashire has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $10.20.

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

