Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Price Target Raised to GBX 680 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 670 ($8.54) to GBX 680 ($8.67) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lancashire from GBX 514 ($6.55) to GBX 434 ($5.53) in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 781 ($9.95) to GBX 731 ($9.32) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Lancashire in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 752 ($9.58) to GBX 678 ($8.64) in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $547.77.

Shares of Lancashire stock opened at $5.35 on Friday. Lancashire has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.48.

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

