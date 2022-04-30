Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $83.65 Million

Analysts expect that Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) will report sales of $83.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lannett’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $85.00 million and the lowest is $82.30 million. Lannett posted sales of $112.37 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lannett will report full year sales of $348.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $346.80 million to $350.55 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $348.05 million, with estimates ranging from $345.50 million to $350.59 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lannett.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.07). Lannett had a negative net margin of 70.98% and a negative return on equity of 31.06%. The company had revenue of $86.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS.

LCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lannett in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

In related news, Director Patrick G. Lepore acquired 50,000 shares of Lannett stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.88 per share, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 99,500 shares of company stock valued at $84,420 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.67% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Lannett during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Lannett during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Lannett in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Lannett by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Lannett in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LCI stock opened at $0.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average of $1.42. Lannett has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $5.82.

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

