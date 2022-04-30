Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of Lannett stock opened at $0.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average of $1.42. Lannett has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $5.82. The firm has a market cap of $27.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.14.

Lannett ( NYSE:LCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $86.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.60 million. Lannett had a negative net margin of 70.98% and a negative return on equity of 31.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lannett will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lannett news, Director Patrick G. Lepore purchased 50,000 shares of Lannett stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.88 per share, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 99,500 shares of company stock worth $84,420. Company insiders own 14.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Lannett in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lannett by 55.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Lannett during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Lannett by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 712,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 10,705 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Lannett by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 44,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 16,820 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.63% of the company’s stock.

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

