Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.51 EPS

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $208.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.30 million. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 16.76% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Lantheus updated its Q2 guidance to $0.67-0.73 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.90-3.15 EPS.
Shares of LNTH stock opened at $66.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.39. Lantheus has a 52 week low of $19.30 and a 52 week high of $68.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -63.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 2,409 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $115,728.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Etienne Montagut sold 12,655 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $726,143.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,818,485.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,618 shares of company stock valued at $5,596,663 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on LNTH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lantheus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.
About Lantheus
Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.
