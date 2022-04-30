Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.83.

Several analysts have recently commented on LTRX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lantronix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Get Lantronix alerts:

In other Lantronix news, CEO Paul H. Pickle sold 6,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $40,216.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hoshi Printer sold 12,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total transaction of $82,137.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,412 shares of company stock worth $157,674. Insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LTRX. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Lantronix by 93.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantronix during the second quarter worth $108,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantronix during the second quarter worth $245,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 760,300.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 30,412 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantronix during the third quarter worth $703,000. Institutional investors own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LTRX opened at $5.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $182.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.92 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.55 and a 200-day moving average of $7.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Lantronix has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $10.25.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $33.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.10 million. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 13.00% and a negative net margin of 7.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lantronix will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lantronix (Get Rating)

Lantronix, Inc provides software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for edge computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and remote environment management (REM) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT Connectivity, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; IoT Compute, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and IoT Telematics, which provides power efficient products designed to support communications across interfaces and industrial protocols for vehicle, fleet, and asset tracking and management.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lantronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.