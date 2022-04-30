Laramide Resources Ltd. (ASX:LAM) Insider Raffi Babikian Sells 49,500 Shares

Laramide Resources Ltd. (ASX:LAMGet Rating) insider Raffi Babikian sold 49,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.72 ($0.52), for a total transaction of A$35,788.50 ($25,747.12).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.71.

About Laramide Resources (Get Rating)

Laramide Resources Ltd. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of uranium assets in Australia, Canada, and the United States. It holds 100% interest in the Church rock uranium project, the Crownpoint uranium project, the La Jara Mesa Uranium project, and the La Sal Uranium project located in the United States; and holds 100% interest in the Westmoreland Uranium project and the Murphy uranium project located in Australia.

