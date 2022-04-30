Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The casino operator reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 46.40% and a negative return on equity of 40.02%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS.

Las Vegas Sands stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.43. The stock had a trading volume of 6,083,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,343,988. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.62. The company has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.31. Las Vegas Sands has a 52-week low of $31.26 and a 52-week high of $61.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,258,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 647,482 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $24,371,000 after buying an additional 23,837 shares in the last quarter. 34.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on LVS. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.54.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

