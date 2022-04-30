Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.85 Million

Brokerages expect Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Rating) to post sales of $13.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Latch’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.90 million and the lowest is $13.80 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Latch will report full year sales of $87.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $87.30 million to $88.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $153.65 million, with estimates ranging from $152.30 million to $155.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Latch.

Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on LTCH. Imperial Capital downgraded Latch from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Colliers Securities began coverage on Latch in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on Latch in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Latch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Latch in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avenir Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Latch during the fourth quarter worth $162,267,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Latch by 33.3% during the third quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 14,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Latch by 77.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,651,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475,333 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Latch by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,086,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,508,000 after purchasing an additional 432,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Latch by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,150,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,001 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LTCH opened at $3.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.41. Latch has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $14.83.

Latch, Inc operates as an enterprise technology company in the United States and Canada. The company offers LatchOS, an operating system that extends smart access, delivery and guest management, smart home and sensors, connectivity, and personalization and services. Its software products include Latch Resident Mobile Applications, Latch Manager Web, and the Latch Manager Mobile Applications.

