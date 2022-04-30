LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX) Short Interest Down 41.7% in April

LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 41.7% from the March 31st total of 1,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:LVTX traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.07. 1,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,357. LAVA Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.85 and a one year high of $16.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.49.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LAVA Therapeutics stock. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 229,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,458 shares during the quarter. AXA S.A. owned 0.90% of LAVA Therapeutics worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 32.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised LAVA Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 23rd.

LAVA Therapeutics N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing cancer treatments. The company, through its Gammabody platform, develops a portfolio of novel bispecific antibodies to engage and leverage the potency and precision of gamma delta T cells to elicit an anti-tumor immune response and enhance outcomes for cancer patients.

