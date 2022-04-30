Lawson, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSOF) Short Interest Update

Lawson, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 252,600 shares, a growth of 75.3% from the March 31st total of 144,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,526.0 days.
Shares of Lawson stock opened at $35.97 on Friday. Lawson has a one year low of $35.97 and a one year high of $45.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.59 and its 200 day moving average is $44.72.
