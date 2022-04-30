Lawson, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSOF) Short Interest Update

Lawson, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 252,600 shares, a growth of 75.3% from the March 31st total of 144,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,526.0 days.

Shares of Lawson stock opened at $35.97 on Friday. Lawson has a one year low of $35.97 and a one year high of $45.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.59 and its 200 day moving average is $44.72.

Lawson, Inc operates and franchises convenience stores under the Lawson, Lawson Store 100, and Natural Lawson names in Japan, China, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Hawaii. It operates through Domestic Convenience Store Business, Seijo Ishii Business, Entertainment-Related Business, Financial Services Business, and Overseas Business segments.

