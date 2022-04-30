Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEAT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEAT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LEAT opened at $22.60 on Friday. Leatt has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $130.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.83.

Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Leatt had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 55.85%. The company had revenue of $23.18 million during the quarter.

Leatt Corporation designs, develops, markets, and distributes personal protective equipment for participants of motor sports and leisure activities worldwide. The company offers Leatt-Brace system, an injection molded neck protection system designed to prevent injuries to the cervical spine and neck.

