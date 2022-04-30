Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEAT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEATGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LEAT opened at $22.60 on Friday. Leatt has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $130.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.83.

Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEATGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Leatt had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 55.85%. The company had revenue of $23.18 million during the quarter.

Leatt Company Profile (Get Rating)

Leatt Corporation designs, develops, markets, and distributes personal protective equipment for participants of motor sports and leisure activities worldwide. The company offers Leatt-Brace system, an injection molded neck protection system designed to prevent injuries to the cervical spine and neck.

