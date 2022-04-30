Lectra (OTC:LCTSF) Price Target Increased to €46.00 by Analysts at Societe Generale

Lectra (OTC:LCTSF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Societe Generale from €44.00 ($47.31) to €46.00 ($49.46) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of LCTSF opened at $44.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.06. Lectra has a twelve month low of $38.84 and a twelve month high of $47.49.

About Lectra (Get Rating)

Lectra SA designs smart industrial solutions for fashion, automotive, and furniture markets. The company's solutions include software, automated cutting equipment, and related services, which enable customers to automate and optimize product design, development, and manufacture of garments, car seats and interiors, airbags, and sofas, as well as to digitalize their processes.

