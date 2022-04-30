Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDYGet Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a drop of 72.0% from the March 31st total of 54,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 272,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LGRDY. Barclays dropped their target price on Legrand from €120.00 ($129.03) to €115.00 ($123.66) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. AlphaValue upgraded Legrand to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Societe Generale upgraded Legrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Legrand from €105.00 ($112.90) to €110.00 ($118.28) in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

OTCMKTS:LGRDY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,018. Legrand has a 12 month low of $17.08 and a 12 month high of $23.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.57.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective devices, other control and signaling devices, and time and light-sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and busbar systems; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

