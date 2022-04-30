Leidos Holdings, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (NYSE:LDOS)

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the aerospace company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%.

Leidos has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Leidos has a dividend payout ratio of 20.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Leidos to earn $6.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.7%.

Get Leidos alerts:

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $103.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.43 and its 200 day moving average is $96.70. Leidos has a 12 month low of $81.07 and a 12 month high of $111.12.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Leidos will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,431 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.16, for a total value of $2,699,754.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,340 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total transaction of $214,180.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,106 shares of company stock worth $6,126,382. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Leidos by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Leidos by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,998 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Leidos by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 246,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,923,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Leidos by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,055 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at about $883,000. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Leidos in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Leidos from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Leidos from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.38.

Leidos Company Profile (Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.