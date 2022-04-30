LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $39.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.65 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. LeMaitre Vascular updated its Q2 guidance to $0.32 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.26 EPS.

LeMaitre Vascular stock traded down $2.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.21. The company had a trading volume of 402,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,020. The firm has a market cap of $948.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.32. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12-month low of $39.48 and a 12-month high of $64.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research cut their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.60.

In other news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 7,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $382,336.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,968 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

