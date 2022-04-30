LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.32 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $41.100 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $42.54 million.LeMaitre Vascular also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.26 EPS.

LeMaitre Vascular stock traded down $2.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.21. The company had a trading volume of 402,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,020. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52 week low of $39.48 and a 52 week high of $64.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $948.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.32.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $39.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LMAT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research cut their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.60.

In other news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 7,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $382,336.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,147,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $158,097,000 after purchasing an additional 31,590 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 354,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,805,000 after purchasing an additional 18,983 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 8.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,521 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,663,000 after purchasing an additional 18,670 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,740 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 10,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,096 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 6,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

