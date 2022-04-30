LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $161.961 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $164.73 million.LeMaitre Vascular also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.32 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research decreased their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.60.

LMAT stock traded down $2.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.21. 402,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,020. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.50. The stock has a market cap of $948.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.32. LeMaitre Vascular has a fifty-two week low of $39.48 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50.

LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $39.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.65 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 17.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

In other news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 7,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $382,336.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,147,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $158,097,000 after acquiring an additional 31,590 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 354,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,805,000 after purchasing an additional 18,983 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 8.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,521 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,663,000 after purchasing an additional 18,670 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 157,799 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the period. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

