LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $289.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.43 million. LendingClub had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 26.78%. LendingClub’s quarterly revenue was up 173.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share.

LendingClub stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,666,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,268. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.05. LendingClub has a 52 week low of $11.97 and a 52 week high of $49.21.

LC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of LendingClub from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LendingClub presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.83.

In other news, insider Valerie Kay sold 12,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total transaction of $235,869.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $51,313.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,739 shares of company stock valued at $477,345 over the last quarter. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 116.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,004 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in LendingClub in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in LendingClub in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in LendingClub in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

