LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $289.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.43 million. LendingClub had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 26.78%. LendingClub’s quarterly revenue was up 173.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share.
LendingClub stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,666,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,268. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.05. LendingClub has a 52 week low of $11.97 and a 52 week high of $49.21.
LC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of LendingClub from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LendingClub presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.83.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 116.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,004 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in LendingClub in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in LendingClub in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in LendingClub in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.
About LendingClub (Get Rating)
LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LendingClub (LC)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.