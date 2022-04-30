Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 43.3% from the March 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of LLESY stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $8.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,059. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.12 and a 200-day moving average of $7.78. Lendlease Group has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $10.19.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.0272 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%.
About Lendlease Group (Get Rating)
Lendlease Group operates as an integrated real estate and investment in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through Development, Construction, and Investments segments. The Development segment develops inner-city mixed-use developments, apartments, communities, retirement, retail, commercial assets, and social and economic infrastructure.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lendlease Group (LLESY)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Lendlease Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lendlease Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.