Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 43.3% from the March 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of LLESY stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $8.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,059. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.12 and a 200-day moving average of $7.78. Lendlease Group has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $10.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.0272 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lendlease Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Lendlease Group operates as an integrated real estate and investment in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through Development, Construction, and Investments segments. The Development segment develops inner-city mixed-use developments, apartments, communities, retirement, retail, commercial assets, and social and economic infrastructure.

