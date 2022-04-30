Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Short Interest Down 41.1% in April

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a drop of 41.1% from the March 31st total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 158,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lenovo Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
Lenovo Group stock opened at $19.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.97. Lenovo Group has a 52-week low of $17.76 and a 52-week high of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.39.
Lenovo Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group and Data Center Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lenovo Group (LNVGY)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Lenovo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lenovo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.