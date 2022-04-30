Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Short Interest Down 41.1% in April

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a drop of 41.1% from the March 31st total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 158,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lenovo Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Lenovo Group stock opened at $19.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.97. Lenovo Group has a 52-week low of $17.76 and a 52-week high of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.39.

Lenovo Group ( OTCMKTS:LNVGY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98. The company had revenue of $20.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.74 billion. Lenovo Group had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 44.98%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lenovo Group will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group and Data Center Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

