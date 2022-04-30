Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) Price Target Increased to C$2.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on LXE. Haywood Securities cut their price objective on Leucrotta Exploration from C$2.10 to C$2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Acumen Capital boosted their price objective on Leucrotta Exploration from C$1.40 to C$1.65 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on Leucrotta Exploration from C$1.30 to C$1.75 in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

CVE:LXE opened at C$2.01 on Friday. Leucrotta Exploration has a 12 month low of C$0.59 and a 12 month high of C$2.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00. The firm has a market cap of C$502.00 million and a P/E ratio of 9.10.

Leucrotta Exploration Inc, an oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 201,700 net acres of land. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

