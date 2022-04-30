Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 65.01% and a negative net margin of 29,448.99%. On average, analysts expect Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Lexicon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LXRX traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.81. 429,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,126. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $6.33. The stock has a market cap of $270.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.51.

LXRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 1,354.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 276,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 257,515 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 503.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 293,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 244,808 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 226.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 255,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 177,101 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,215,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 113,265 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 157,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 67,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.