Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Short Interest Update

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 383,800 shares, a decline of 46.1% from the March 31st total of 712,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,316,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in USA. Yakira Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 182.6% during the fourth quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,026,779 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $33,744,000 after buying an additional 2,602,079 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 12.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,183,682 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $27,380,000 after acquiring an additional 358,427 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,685,006 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $14,120,000 after acquiring an additional 23,360 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 24.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,226,871 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $10,551,000 after acquiring an additional 237,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,169,916 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $9,804,000 after acquiring an additional 173,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.09% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:USA traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,182,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,887. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $9.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.98.
Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.
