Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,300 shares, a decrease of 62.5% from the March 31st total of 107,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

LMACA remained flat at $$9.92 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 9,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,679. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.14. Liberty Media Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $10.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Liberty Media Acquisition by 198.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition during the third quarter worth $101,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition in the third quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.97% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

