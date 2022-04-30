Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) Short Interest Update

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 166.7% from the March 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS LTGHY traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.63. 15,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,852. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.98. Life Healthcare Group has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $7.56.
About Life Healthcare Group
