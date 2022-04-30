Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) Short Interest Update

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 166.7% from the March 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LTGHY traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.63. 15,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,852. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.98. Life Healthcare Group has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $7.56.

About Life Healthcare Group

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates private hospitals in South Africa, Canada, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Internationally. It operates through two segments, Hospitals and Complementary Services; and Healthcare Services. The company provides range of acute hospitals and complementary services; Life Esidimeni services, such as chronic mental healthcare, frail care rehabilitation, step-down care, correctional services, and primary healthcare and substance abuse recovery programs; and life employee health solutions, including on-site occupational and primary healthcare services and employee wellness programs.

