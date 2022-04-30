Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Short Interest Update

Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,200 shares, a decline of 43.9% from the March 31st total of 142,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.6 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on Linamar from C$98.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Linamar from C$105.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. CIBC cut their price objective on Linamar from C$90.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Linamar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LIMAF traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $40.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 552 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,634. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.73. Linamar has a 52-week low of $37.48 and a 52-week high of $69.43.

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

