Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Price Target Raised to $163.00

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $154.00 to $163.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on LECO. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Lincoln Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $144.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.57.

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $134.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.20. Lincoln Electric has a 52 week low of $121.65 and a 52 week high of $148.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $925.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.50 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 44.12% and a net margin of 8.55%. Lincoln Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 410.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

