Lindblad Expeditions (LIND) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Lindblad Expeditions to post earnings of ($0.61) per share for the quarter.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $65.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Lindblad Expeditions to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LIND stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.31. 265,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,490. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.03 and a 200 day moving average of $15.98. Lindblad Expeditions has a 1 year low of $11.19 and a 1 year high of $19.13. The firm has a market cap of $777.90 million, a PE ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 2.20.

In other news, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 6,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $107,584.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,029,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,477,152. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 15,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total value of $295,013.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,658 shares of company stock worth $1,397,660. Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIND. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 25.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 12.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 120,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LIND shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Lindblad Expeditions to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lindblad Expeditions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and land-based adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of ten owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

