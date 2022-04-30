Linde (ETR:LIN) Given a €345.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €345.00 ($370.97) target price on Linde (ETR:LIN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Baader Bank set a €327.00 ($351.61) price objective on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €300.00 ($322.58) target price on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €323.00 ($347.31) target price on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €312.29 ($335.79).

Shares of LIN stock opened at €301.45 ($324.14) on Friday. Linde has a 1 year low of €235.25 ($252.96) and a 1 year high of €309.35 ($332.63). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €278.90 and a 200-day moving average price of €282.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.49, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $153.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.46.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

