Linde (NYSE:LIN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Linde had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Linde updated its FY22 guidance to $11.65-11.90 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded down $3.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $311.96. 2,534,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,682,424. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.20, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $306.63 and its 200-day moving average is $318.01. Linde has a one year low of $267.51 and a one year high of $352.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.31%.

Several research firms recently commented on LIN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Linde in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Societe Generale boosted their price target on Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. HSBC boosted their price target on Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $360.47.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Linde Company Profile (Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

