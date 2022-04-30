Linde’s (LIN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $352.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $360.47.

Shares of LIN stock traded down $3.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $311.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,534,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,424. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $306.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $318.01. Linde has a one year low of $267.51 and a one year high of $352.18. The firm has a market cap of $159.90 billion, a PE ratio of 40.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Linde will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Linde by 134.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Linde by 87.3% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Linde during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

