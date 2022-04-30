Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF) Short Interest Up 61.8% in April

Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,300 shares, an increase of 61.8% from the March 31st total of 62,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 43.6 days.
Shares of LKREF remained flat at $$8.30 during midday trading on Friday. 45 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,697. Link Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $7.81 and a 1-year high of $10.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.31 and its 200 day moving average is $8.60.
