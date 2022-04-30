Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 23.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS.

LOB traded down $3.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.33. 513,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,872. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.50. Live Oak Bancshares has a 52-week low of $42.11 and a 52-week high of $99.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.34%.

In related news, CFO William C. Losch III acquired 3,125 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.32 per share, for a total transaction of $201,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Steve Smits sold 2,747 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total transaction of $173,418.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 9,025 shares of company stock worth $580,835. Insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 549.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,056,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,116,000. 59.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LOB shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

