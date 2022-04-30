Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 30.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS.

Live Oak Bancshares stock traded down $3.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 513,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,872. Live Oak Bancshares has a 1-year low of $42.11 and a 1-year high of $99.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.32 and its 200 day moving average is $70.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 3.34%.

In related news, EVP William L. Williams III acquired 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.37 per share, with a total value of $362,081.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Steve Smits sold 2,747 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total value of $173,418.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 9,025 shares of company stock worth $580,835. 26.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

