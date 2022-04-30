Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lloyds Banking Group plc, formerly Lloyds TSB Group plc, is a United Kingdom-based financial services company, whose businesses provide a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and a limited number of locations overseas. Headquartered in London, the company operates through three segments: UK Retail Banking, Insurance and Investments, and Wholesale and International Banking. The UK Retail Banking segment provides banking and financial services, mortgages, and private banking services. The Insurance and Investments segment offers life assurance, pensions and savings products, general insurance, and fund management services. The Wholesale and International Banking segment provides banking and related services for companies, small and medium-sized businesses, banks, and financial institutions; and asset finance to personal and corporate customers. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 56 ($0.71) to GBX 60 ($0.76) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 44 ($0.56) to GBX 45 ($0.57) in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.74) to GBX 61 ($0.78) in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.19.

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $2.23 on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00. The firm has a market cap of $39.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.04). Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 26.61%. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 20,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 7.7% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 55,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 9.6% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 47,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 12,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

