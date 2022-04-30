LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAO) Short Interest Update

LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decline of 41.7% from the March 31st total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berkley W R Corp raised its position in LMF Acquisition Opportunities by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 455,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after purchasing an additional 69,723 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LMF Acquisition Opportunities in the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in LMF Acquisition Opportunities in the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in LMF Acquisition Opportunities by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 96,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 8,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC raised its position in LMF Acquisition Opportunities by 322.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 37,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 28,285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Get LMF Acquisition Opportunities alerts:

LMF Acquisition Opportunities stock opened at $10.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.05. LMF Acquisition Opportunities has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $12.16.

LMF Acquisition Opportunities, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LMF Acquisition Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMF Acquisition Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.